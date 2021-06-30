Two Hawthorne residents arrested after deputies found meth and paraphernalia in their vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two residents of Hawthorne are behind bars in the Panhandle after authorities say they found them with drugs.

On Monday 34 year old Heather Davis and 27 year old Jody Keen were stopped by Washington County sheriff’s deputies, they say a k9 detected drugs which a search of the vehicle confirmed.

Keen was arrested for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Davis had an outstanding warrant from Alachua County.

