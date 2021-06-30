Advertisement

Two Hawthorne residents arrested after deputies found meth and paraphernalia in their vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two residents of Hawthorne are behind bars in the Panhandle after authorities say they found them with drugs.

On Monday 34 year old Heather Davis and 27 year old Jody Keen were stopped by Washington County sheriff’s deputies, they say a k9 detected drugs which a search of the vehicle confirmed.

Keen was arrested for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Davis had an outstanding warrant from Alachua County.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

"He always lived life to the fullest."
“He always found the good in everything”: UCF student who died camping at Ginnie Springs is being remembered
A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.
Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs
A warrant is issued for the arrest of 30 year old Carlos McDonald, detectives say he shot a 49...
Ocala police are looking for the trigger man
Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander has been fired from the department
City of Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander fired for creating uncomfortable work environment, pressuring employees
Students and faculty line up to try free samples of the five restaurant at Local Restaurant Row.
University of Florida launches location in student union for NCFL restaurants

Latest News

2 residents from Hawthorne arrested for having drugs
2 residents from Hawthorne arrested for having drugs
Roughly $32 million from the American Rescue Plan are coming to Gainesville, and city leaders...
Gainesville residents offer feedback on proposals competing for American Rescue Plan dollars
New Civics Curriculum Coming to Florida Schools
New Civics Curriculum Changes Coming to Florida Schools
Intersection of where the shooting happened at 1 AM
Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured 12-year-old child