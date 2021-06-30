Wildlife Wednesday: Leopard Lacewing Butterfly
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s Wildlife Wednesday!
This week, our friends at the Florida Museum tell us about the leopard lacewing butterfly.
RELATED STORY: Wildlife Wednesday: Owl Butterfly
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.