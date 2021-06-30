Advertisement

Winn-Dixie opens in Melrose, donates to local food pantry

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) -A new grocery store is giving back as Melrose residents gathered for the grand opening of a Winn-Dixie in the area.

The new Winn-Dixie stands where Harvey’s supermarket used to be in Melrose off of State Road 21. Melrose Business and Community Association President Tom Germano and Keystone Heights Mayor Karen Lake joined residents at the ribbon-cutting.

The new store features a dollar shop section, a new deli and a “naturally better” section offering organic products.

“Prior to renewing the store we came in and talked to the customers of the store that they were shopping in and said hey what do you like about the store,” said Southeastern Grocers Executive Vice President of Store Growth, Eddie Garcia. “What would you like different about the store? We heard a lot of feedback from them and what we found out is that they wanted a lot more variety. They wanted fresh items instead of having to drive a long way to get some of the different variety.”

A $1,000 check was also donated to Lake Area Ministries Food Pantry courtesy of the new store’s leadership.

