Advertisement

3 dead in Houston shooting; wounded child calls for help

Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an...
Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an apartment complex.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston are searching for a shooter who they say killed three people, including a young girl, and wounded another child who was able to call her grandmother to summon help.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an apartment complex.

Cantu says that when authorities arrived, they found a man, a woman and a girl believed to be about 5 to 7 years old who were fatally shot.

Police say the wounded girl, believed to be about 10 years old, was in stable condition.

Police believe the woman was the mother of the two girls.

Police say the victims may have known the shooter because there were no signs of a break-in.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
One woman is injured after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Gainesville.
Gainesville apartment complex catches fire
A home burglary was caught on camera in Northwood Oaks in Gainesville.
Caught on camera: A Gainesville woman captures a man on video burglarizing her home
A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.
Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs
Tom Miller shows where his sculpture called "Nothing" was in 2016
Creator of “Nothing” sculpture sues Italian artist for profiting from his work

Latest News

FILE - In this 1995 file photo, members of the FLATs, also known as the Mercury 13, gather for...
Jeff Bezos picks female aerospace pioneer to launch with him
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court: California can’t collect charity top donor names
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, leaves the floor after the House voted...
McCarthy to GOP: Don’t let Pelosi name you to 1/6 riot panel
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical storm Elsa, 5th named storm, threatens Caribbean
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site