Alachua County Pets: Penne, Thelma & Louise, and Rolo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County.

Penne is a one-year-old Beagle mix. He is friendly and can be a bit on the jumpy side, but he would make a great buddy for anybody willing to train him.

Thelma is a tabby ready for adventure. She has a sibling named Louise, and they’d love to go home with someone together.

Rolo is a one-year-old German Shepherd mix. He is sweet, sensitive and calm. Shelter staff say he won’t even try to jump over a baby gate.

Adoption fees are $4 dollars until July 4.

The shelter is open to walk-ins Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

