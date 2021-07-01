Advertisement

Arnette House’s children build a ‘tiny’ home for a homeless Ocala veteran

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Today, a homeless military veteran was a recipient of a house.

It may be tiny, but for Jerry Maples it is a one-way ticket off the streets.

Children living in the Arnette House, an emergency shelter in Ocala that provides services for youth ages 10-17, built the small estate that Maples now calls home.

Organizers announced in April that the tiny house would be donated to a military veteran. The Marion County Veterans Council selected Maples to live in the house.

“I thought it was beautiful, [and] i was amazed that kids made it,” Maples said, “for kids to make something so beautiful and so nice and to do it for a good cause...i mean, it’s remarkable.”

Craig Ham, a retired army colonel with the Marion County Veterans Council, was glad to take one of the many homeless veterans that live on the streets.

“People may not be aware of the fact that 22 veterans commit suicide everyday nationwide,” Ham said, “that’s a sobering statistic, and the vast majority of them are unemployed, homeless, and disenfranchised.”

The remarkably small house is now in the Veterans Village in Fort McCoy, where it will stay for Maples to live in.

“I’m just glad places like this are able to do things like this not just [for] veterans,” Maples said, “they also have other ones they’ve given away...to other people that are in need.”

