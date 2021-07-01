Breaking: GPD arrests suspected hit and run driver accused of killing UF student Maggie Paxton

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department arrested Joshua Alexander Figueroa, 31, Thursday for failing to stop in the crash which killed University of Florida student, Maggie Paxton. Figueroa was arrested after an interview with detectives at the Gainesville Police Department.

The department said Figueroa hit Paxton as she crossed West University Avenue at Gale Lemerand Drive on Decemeber 9, 2020. Paxton was killed in the crash. Figueroa did not provide aid before he left.

Detective identified Figueroa through eyewitness interviews, information obtained from the Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR’s) databases, a search warrant of the location of the vehicle that hit the victim.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail no bond is set.

A lawsuit filed by the family of Maggie Paxton named the owner of the vehicle used in the crime as Miguel Figueroa, which is Joshua’s father. According to her families’ lawyers, the vehicle was eventually found at Best Motor Works on SE 10th Avenue.

