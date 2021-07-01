Buchholz WR Quan Lee decommits from Miami

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The player nicknamed “Jet Lee” won’t be jetting off to Coral Gables. At least not yet.

Buchholz High School wide receiver Quan Lee announced on social media on Monday that he is decommitting from the Miami Hurricanes, the team he verbally pledged to on May 26.

Lee has multiple offers from Power Five conference schools, and at the time of his commitment had considered Georgia Tech and West Virginia, among others. It now appears other schools are in contention for the coveted wideout, as Lee posted that his recruitment is “100% back open.”

As a junior at Buchholz, Lee caught 13 touchdowns and totaled 1,021 yards receiving as the Bobcats finished 9-2 overall.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.