Columbia County Report: 4th of July celebrations and fundraising for #TaylorStrong

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lake City/Columbia County chamber of commerce is hosting their Fourth of July ceremonies in a new location. Festivities kick off at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds Midway on Saturday evening.

The grandstands will be closed so people are welcome to bring chairs and blankets in the “open viewing” area. The event is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and fireworks are set for 9:15 p.m.

Lake City first responders invite the public to support one of their own through her battle with cancer. Pulled pork, mac & cheese and coleslaw is up for grabs in support of Taylor Strong, a cause raising funds for Lake City Police Officer Taylor Sapp.

Sapp is on hiatus from the department as she goes through treatments for lymphoma. Plates are available for pick-up Friday for a $10 donation at the gravel lot between the Lake City police department and fire station.

