Advertisement

Federal judge stops petition contribution limits

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - For the second time in two days, a federal judge has said no, at least temporarily, to the Governor and Florida Legislature.

The latest injunction stops a new limit on contributions to petition gathering efforts.

The ACLU argued restricting contributions to petition gathering campaigns would be the end of citizens’ initiatives because they could never afford to get on the ballot.

In a 17-page ruling, a federal judge stopped the law from going forward until a final court decision.

“This is a vindication of all Floridians’ rights to pool their resources, band together, and amend their state constitution,” said ACLU attorney Nathan Warren.

Citing a US Supreme Court decision, Judge Alan Windsor wrote that contributions are ‘political expression’.

“You’re really looking at creating a constitution for sale,” said State Senator Dennis Baxley.

Baxley, whose committee co-sponsored the $3,000-per-person contribution is clear in its desired effect: Making initiatives harder.

TRENDING STORY: Breaking: GPD arrests suspected hit and run driver accused of killing UF student Maggie Paxton

“If you’ve got the money and you can figure out the right wording, you can put it on the ballot, then you can just put it directly into the constitution. And the constitution is the defining document of the relationship between the people and their government,” said Baxley.

Since state lawmakers went home on April 30th, a dozen initiates have been filed for 2022.

Many of them have been trying to raise as much cash as possible before the limits would have kicked in.

Warren expects the case to be finalized quickly.

“This is long-standing precedent. This is long-standing case law here,” said Warren.

Legislation that would have raised the approval threshold from 60 percent to two-thirds for a constitutional amendment failed this year.

After this ruling, it’s likely to be back again next session.

State lawmakers have been making it harder to get an amendment on the ballot ever since the 2006 election when the threshold for passage was raised from 50 to 60 percent.

Ironically, it passed with less than the 60 percent threshold it created.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
One woman is injured after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Gainesville.
Gainesville apartment complex catches fire
Tom Miller shows where his sculpture called "Nothing" was in 2016
Creator of “Nothing” sculpture sues Italian artist for profiting from his work
A home burglary was caught on camera in Northwood Oaks in Gainesville.
Caught on camera: A Gainesville woman captures a man on video burglarizing her home
A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.
Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs

Latest News

joshua figueroa
Breaking: GPD arrests suspected hit and run driver accused of killing UF student Maggie Paxton
social media censorship
Federal judge blocks Florida social media censorship bill
contribution limits
Federal judge stops petition contribution limits
“Mission: Bus Brigade – Supply Their Success” school supply drives kicks off in Marion County
“Mission: Bus Brigade – Supply Their Success” school supply drives kicks off in Marion County
Federal judge blocks Florida social media censorship bill