Advertisement

Kiwi the special needs duck is waddling on wheels

The Woodstock Sanctuary adopted Kiwi, a special needs duck who is unable to walk on her own.
The Woodstock Sanctuary adopted Kiwi, a special needs duck who is unable to walk on her own.(Woodstock Sanctuary)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH FALLS, N.Y. (Gray News) – Kiwi, a disabled duck, is on the move!

She is unable to walk on her own and using two sets of wheeled prosthetics to help her gain strength in her legs.

According to the Woodstock Sanctuary, one pair of the wheels were too big, so the non-profit organization swapped them out for scooter wheels.

“Kiwi loves to show off her walking skills – and we love to watch,” the animal rescue group posted on Facebook.

The Woodstock Sanctuary says the tenacious duck can swim and regularly has water therapy.

The organization is working to get her special booties to help with walking on rough surfaces and to protect her feet.

The Woodstock Sanctuary is a non-profit animal shelter in New York that aims to rescue farmed animals and give them care.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
One woman is injured after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Gainesville.
Gainesville apartment complex catches fire
A home burglary was caught on camera in Northwood Oaks in Gainesville.
Caught on camera: A Gainesville woman captures a man on video burglarizing her home
Tom Miller shows where his sculpture called "Nothing" was in 2016
Creator of “Nothing” sculpture sues Italian artist for profiting from his work
A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.
Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs

Latest News

Quashaunti Samuel, suspect arrested in connection to Holly Heights shooting
UPDATE: 18-year-old arrested in connection to Holly Heights shooting
A banking error temporarily makes a Louisiana family one of the richest in the world.
Bank mistakenly gives family $50 billion
Quashaunti Samuel, suspect arrested in connection to Holly Heights shooting
18-year-old arrested in connection to Holly Heights shooting
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
After months at home, more people are seeking the outdoors. (Source: CNN)
National parks prepare for big crowds this summer