Levy County first responders are prepared for hurricane season

Hurricane season is off to an active start after just one month in.

Five storms have been named this season so far, which is the fastest that’s happened in the satellite era.

And while coastal Levy County is a place where people oftentimes go to unwind, it can be highly susceptible to damage when a tropical system arrives.

Levy County Emergency Management is always on its toes when it comes to the tropics.

Their busiest time of year might not be what you expect.

Levy County Emergency Managment director John MacDonald says that, “People think that hurricane season is our busy time, its actually not. Our busy time is after November when hurricane season finally comes to a stop. That’s when we get the plans back out dust them off again making sure what didn’t work, how to fix it.”

He also says that storm surge is their largest concern with tropical systems that arrive in Levy County.

Preparation is crucial, but valuable tools such as the WeatherStem camera on top of the volunteer fire department in Cedar Key help first responders when tropical weather comes their way.

Cedar Key Fire Chief Robert Robinson says the camera, “..gives us real time data. It gives us the wind, the rain, the direction the winds coming from because depending on the storm whether its a thunderstorm or a tropical storm. It shows us which way the wind is blowing from so we can kinda pay attention to where the water would be coming from as far as the island goes.”

As for Tropical Storm Elsa, the TV20 Weather Team is monitoring it very closely. You can monitor the latest forecast on our weather page and live on TV20 News.

