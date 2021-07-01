Advertisement

Man accused of murdering wife and teenage daughter now in treatment center

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of murdering his wife and 15-year-old daughter is now heading to a health care facility in the state’s care.

Paul Graves Williams was transported to Treasure Coast Forensic Treatment Center this morning, for the 2018 killings of Leslie and Paige Williams.

In May, a circuit judge found Williams not guilty by reason of insanity, ruling him incompetent to stand trial.

That decision came after a sealed psychological examination.

Williams will remain in the state’s care indefinitely.

