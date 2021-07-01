“Mission: Bus Brigade” school supply drives kicks off in Marion County, dates on where to donate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One of Marion County Public School’s most popular supply drives started Thursday.

The “Mission: Bus Brigade – Supply Their Success” summer school supply drive will collect items for 29 elementary schools, 10 middle schools, eight high schools, and eight additional educational institutions in the district.

This year, different items from pens and pencils to clothes and personal hygiene items are on the list.

Marion County Public Schools serves thousands of homeless students, which will be able to take advantage of these donations.

“In today’s world our students struggle with shoes in some cases. Our students struggle with having basic supplies that you and I have in ample supply at home, soap, shampoo, those kinds of things. We have several thousand students in our school district that do not have the ability to actually put a physical address on a piece of paper to show where they live,” MCPS Public Relations Director Kevin Christian said.

If you would like to donate, they say the best way is through a monetary donation but there will be a few in person times where donations can be dropped off.

“Mission: Bus Brigade” will also participate in the “Back to School Bash” with the Marion County Children’s Alliance on July 31, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Friends Recycling Center.

On August 3, known as “Super Tuesday,” additional donations will be accepted at these Ocala locations:

· 9 a.m. – County Commissioner Meeting (McPherson Government Complex)

· 10:30 a.m. – Ocala/Marion County Association of Realtors® (3105 NE 14th St.)

· 11:30 a.m. – Staples (1901 E. Silver Springs Blvd.)

· 12:30 p.m. – Staples (Shady Oaks Shopping Center, SW State Road 200, Ocala)

· 1:30 p.m. – VFW Post 4781 (9401 SW 110th St.)

