Ocala police are looking for two suspects after they stole more than $3,500 worth of fragrances

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are trying to pick up the scent of a pair of really good smelling thieves. Officers say the two men stole more than $3,500 worth of fragrances.

The theft happened the night of June 7th at the Walgreens on Southwest College Road, and then about an hour later at the Walgreens on East Silver Springs Boulevard.

