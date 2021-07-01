Advertisement

Ocala police are looking for two suspects after they stole more than $3,500 worth of fragrances

The theft happened the night of June 7th at the Walgreens on Southwest College Road, and then...
The theft happened the night of June 7th at the Walgreens on Southwest College Road, and then about an hour later at the Walgreens on East Silver Springs Boulevard.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are trying to pick up the scent of a pair of really good smelling thieves. Officers say the two men stole more than $3,500 worth of fragrances.

The theft happened the night of June 7th at the Walgreens on Southwest College Road, and then about an hour later at the Walgreens on East Silver Springs Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

"He always lived life to the fullest."
“He always found the good in everything”: UCF student who died camping at Ginnie Springs is being remembered
A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.
Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs
Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
One woman is injured after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Gainesville.
Gainesville apartment complex catches fire
A warrant is issued for the arrest of 30 year old Carlos McDonald, detectives say he shot a 49...
Ocala police are looking for the trigger man

Latest News

Restaurant and bar employees are being trained on administering Narcan and identifying overdoses
Restaurant and bar employees are being trained on administering Narcan and identifying overdoses
Restaurant and bar employees are being trained on administering Narcan and identifying overdoses
Restaurant and bar employees are being trained on administering Narcan and identifying overdoses
A home burglary was caught on camera in Northwood Oaks in Gainesville.
Caught on camera: A Gainesville woman captures a man on video burglarizing her home
Winn-Dixie in Melrose
Winn-Dixie opens in Melrose, donates to local food pantry