Protecting manatees this holiday weekend and beyond

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Our official state marine mammal, the manatee, is on the threatened species list.

The manatee was designated the state marine mammal in 1975.

According to the Florida Department of State, humans are responsible for about half of manatee deaths.

In Jan., a manatee was found in Citrus County with ‘Trump’ etched in the algae on it’s back.

In April, the Animal Legal Defense Fund, a legal advocacy organization, increased award money for those with information leading to the arrest of those responsible for writing the former president’s name on the manatee.

The reward now totals $8,000.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, anyone convicted of harassing, hunting, capturing or killing any marine mammal at the state level faces a possible maximum fine of $500 and/or imprisonment for up to 60 days.

Conviction by the federal government could mean a fine of up to $50,000 and/or one year in prison.

“To the Trump incident, it’s a really terrible thing. Harassment of manatees is really harmful to them because it can cause manatees to change their behavior which can result in severe harm. They stop feeding, resting or if the leave a warm water site,” Senior Representative of the Gulf Coast for Defenders of Wildlife, Elizabeth Neville told us back in January.

From Jan. 1st to June 25th, there have been 819 manatee deaths according to the FWC.

Watercraft collisions are often times the cause of injuries and death in manatees, but now they’re facing another crisis.

When people use too much fertilizer that runs off into bodies of water and creates an algae that blocks the sun, so vegetation can’t grow.

“Manatees rely on that. They don’t have a huge variety in their diet and so if their food source is aren’t available they bitterly starve to death,” Executive Director of Florida Defenders of the Environment, Jim Gross said.

So if your plans take you to the water this weekend, follow the posted speed zones, wear polarized sunglasses to reduce the glare of the water, and watch out for snouts and tails on the surface of the water.

