Rate hike for state direct support professionals could worsen worker shortage for The Arc of Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the last three months, 60 disability group homes have closed in Florida, according to the Agency for Persons with Disabilities. The Arc of Alachua County President and CEO Mark Swain said he’s concerned The Arc could be next.

“If we lose another 10 employees, we will be closing homes. Local families with developmental disabilities are about to be side-swiped and they don’t even know,” said Swain.

Direct Support Professionals at The Arc care for the vulnerable and developmentally disabled, from helping with basic daily living tasks like walking and bathing to more complex tasks like medication management. Starting July 1, direct support professionals working for state institutions will be paid a minimum of thirteen dollars an hour, compared to eleven dollars an hour offered at private facilities, like The Arc.

“The legislature denied increased funding for private-sector home and based community care for people with developmental disabilities,” Swain said. “The answer was no, but they gave a big yes to institutional care. All state DSPs are going to move to 13 an hour which will no doubt pull DSPs from the private sector to state institutional care to work in the new higher-paid state workforce.”

He said they’re already extremely understaffed due to the pandemic, with 55 open DSP positions.

“We have people who have been working 100 hours for 14 months straight,” Swain added. “It’s not safe and something needs to be done.”

Direct support professional Betty Davis said she and others have been overworked and underpaid over the course of the pandemic.

“It takes a toll on you personally, mentally, physically, it takes a toll after a while,” said Davis. “For me to walk out just because I won’t get the raise, I’m not saying I won’t walk out, but I mean me personally, I probably will stay.”

Davis said it would be hard for her to walk away after spending years getting to know her clients.

“I enjoy working with them and coming in and seeing them smile and helping them grow,” said Davis.

She has worked with her client Melinda McEwan for 15 years.

“We wouldn’t be here without them,” McEwan said. “She’s like a second mom to me.”

The Arc of Florida CEO Alan Abramowitz said he sent recommendations to the state requesting American Rescue Act Funds to increase wages.

So far, he said he hasn’t heard back. The deadline is July 12th.

