TD5 Forms in the Atlantic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean about 1000 mi. east of the Windward Islands. The storm is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm status early Thursday. If TD5 does intensify it would be named Elsa, the fifth named system of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The forecast from the NHC includes a slow intensification along a track that could impact Cuba or South Florida by Monday, July 5th. Since this storm is still in the process of getting better organized, changes in the forecast track and storm strength should be anticipated. Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 Weather for the latest updates and forecast information.

