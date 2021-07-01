University of Florida Performing Arts announces upcoming events

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida Performing Arts is returning to in-person events this fall and they’ve announced who will be making their way to the Phillips Center.

The director of the program Brian Jose said they are returning to full capacity for events. He said they are also launching new programs including the “Driveway Theater Project” and the “Audience Diversification Project.”

“It’s really been a dark time in the performing arts. To stand here now and see all of you really special, really special,” said Jose.

One of the performances that will be taking place at the Phillips Center “Jane Lynch: a Swingin’ Little Christmas”. It will feature Jane Lynch and Tim Davis both from Glee and Kate Flannery who played “Meredith” in “The Office”.

