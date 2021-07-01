Advertisement

UPDATE: 18-year-old arrested in connection to Holly Heights shooting

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Eighteen-year-old Quashaunti Samuel is behind bars in the Alachua County Jail in connection to the Tuesday morning shooting in a Northwest Gainesville neighborhood.

The teenager was arrested Wednesday evening by sheriff’s deputies on a warrant with a charge of attempted murder in the first degree. Deputies say Samuel was just one of three suspects caught on surveillance cameras in the Holly Heights apartment complex.

The 12-year-old victim identified Samuel to deputies as the female shooter who said, “shoot him in the head.” Bond for Samuel is set at $500,000.

This is an active investigation as deputies still search for the other two suspects who are shown in surveillance video wearing ski masks during the shooting.

