UPDATE: 18-year-old arrested in connection to Holly Heights shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Eighteen-year-old Quashaunti Samuel is behind bars in the Alachua County Jail in connection to the Tuesday morning shooting in a Northwest Gainesville neighborhood.

RELATED STORY: Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured 12-year-old child

The teenager was arrested Wednesday evening by sheriff’s deputies on a warrant with a charge of attempted murder in the first degree. Deputies say Samuel was just one of three suspects caught on surveillance cameras in the Holly Heights apartment complex.

RELATED STORY: Two more teens arrested in American Legion party shooting

The 12-year-old victim identified Samuel to deputies as the female shooter who said, “shoot him in the head.” Bond for Samuel is set at $500,000.

This is an active investigation as deputies still search for the other two suspects who are shown in surveillance video wearing ski masks during the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.