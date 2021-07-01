What’s Growing On: Microgreens and their health benefits

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Not to be confused with sprouts, microgreens hold lots of nutrition in their small mass.

These baby plants have leaves that hold concentrated vitamins that grow into a full-grown plant if not harvested. Typically, these tiny vegetables are harvested within 21 days of germination.

Grow n’ Grace Farms started growing this ‘crop’ within the last year, and Tim Keyes said it’s quite easy to start.

“Micro is exactly what they are,” Keyes explained.

He said the entire plant is edible and highly nutritious. Keyes had a variety of microgreens to choose from and they all hold different flavors ranging from earthy to bitter.

“Lettuce-type plants, broccoli, kale, red cabbage, sunflowers, and even peas produce the many types of microgreens,” Keyes stated.

These tiny plants are also versatile and can compliment a variety of foods.

“Basically we say, anywhere you put lettuce is a good way to think about it. Put it on a sandwich, put it on a taco, an omelet, anything that goes with lettuce,” Keyes said.

He also explained that all of the vitamins are highly concentrated in these little plants. Potassium, iron, zinc, magnesium and copper can be found in the several varieties. Keyes said microgreens can do wonders for your immune system and overall health if eaten regularly.

