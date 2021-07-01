Woman dies after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into several trees

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Central Florida was killed in a vehicle crash in Columbia County on Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 54 year old woman was headed west in a pickup truck on County Road 349, south of Lake City. The vehicle veered off the road, went through a ditch, and crashed into several trees. The driver died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

