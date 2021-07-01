Advertisement

Woman dies after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into several trees

A woman from Central Florida was killed in a vehicle crash in Columbia County on Wednesday.
A woman from Central Florida was killed in a vehicle crash in Columbia County on Wednesday.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Central Florida was killed in a vehicle crash in Columbia County on Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 54 year old woman was headed west in a pickup truck on County Road 349, south of Lake City. The vehicle veered off the road, went through a ditch, and crashed into several trees. The driver died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

"He always lived life to the fullest."
“He always found the good in everything”: UCF student who died camping at Ginnie Springs is being remembered
A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.
Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs
Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
One woman is injured after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Gainesville.
Gainesville apartment complex catches fire
A warrant is issued for the arrest of 30 year old Carlos McDonald, detectives say he shot a 49...
Ocala police are looking for the trigger man

Latest News

Restaurant and bar employees are being trained on administering Narcan and identifying overdoses
Restaurant and bar employees are being trained on administering Narcan and identifying overdoses
Restaurant and bar employees are being trained on administering Narcan and identifying overdoses
Restaurant and bar employees are being trained on administering Narcan and identifying overdoses
A home burglary was caught on camera in Northwood Oaks in Gainesville.
Caught on camera: A Gainesville woman captures a man on video burglarizing her home
A home burglary was caught on camera at Northwood Oaks in Gainesville.
Home Burglary Caught on Camera - clipped version