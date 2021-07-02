Columbia High School hires Demetric Jackson as head football coach

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Columbia Tigers acted quickly when searching for their new head football coach. Demetric Jackson comes back to Lake City where he played high school football, and takes reigns of one of North Central Florida’s most successful programs.

Jackson replaces Brian Allen, who stepped down earlier in the week after ten seasons of prosperity that included 86 victories, 11 playoff wins, and a region title.

Jackson spent the last 21 years on the Fort White coaching staff, including the last 14 as head coach. The move represents a significant leap in classification from Class 1A to Class 6A, where the Tigers advanced to the region title game last fall.

Both Jackson and Allen won collegiate national titles as players. Jackson was a defensive back for Florida’s 1996 championship team, and Allen played linebacker for Florida State’s 1999 championship team.

Jackson doesn’t have much time to get used to his new personnel. The Tigers kick off in eight weeks, Aug. 27 against American Heritage, last season’s Class 5A state champion.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.