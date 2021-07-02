Former Gator Mark Kolozsvary makes U.S. Olympic baseball team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mark Kolozsvary will have a chance to add an Olympic gold medal to the NCAA title he helped the University of Florida win in 2017.

Kolozsvary was chosen to represent the United States on its baseball roster on Friday and will be a part of the competition that runs from July 27 to Aug. 7 in Tokyo. Baseball is once again part of the Olympic program for the first time since 2008.

Kolozsvary, who played at UF from 2015 to 2017, got selected as a catcher based on his play at an Olympic qualifying event in which he batted .417 (5-for-12) with two home runs, one double, five runs and three RBI’s while starting all four games behind the plate. He is currently in his fourth season of minor league baseball in the Cincinnati Reds organization and plays for Double-A Chattanooga.

During his Gator career, Kolozsvary appeared in 78 games, making 39 starts, hitting .272 with five home runs.

