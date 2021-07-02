Girl Scout group honors UF student with finishing “Gold Project”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Meanwhile, friends and family of another University of Florida student hit and killed along University Ave. celebrated her life in a unique way.

Sophia Lambert had been a member of the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida in Miami.

According to an announcement in ’'Miami’s community news,” fellow girl scouts recently gathered to finish her scouting “gold project.”

Because of the pandemic, sophia wasn’t able to finish the project before heading off the University of Florida.

Members of Lambert’s family were there to help.

