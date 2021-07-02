Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot tunnel standoff video

By CNN
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice released bodycamera videos Thursday from the assault on the Capitol Hill tunnel recorded during the January 6, 2021 riot.

The videos, which have graphic visuals and languages, were released after CNN and other media outlets sued prosecutors to gain access.

This particular footage was released as part of the evidence collected against Federico Klein, a former state department employee.

The Trump political appointee has pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment for allegedly assaulting police officers with a stolen riot shield.

Klein can be seen briefly in the video

Capitol police officers, some who were bleeding, are repeatedly heard pleading with rioters to let go of the door and leave the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Miller shows where his sculpture called "Nothing" was in 2016
Creator of “Nothing” sculpture sues Italian artist for profiting from his work
Joshua Figueroa mugshot
Breaking: GPD arrests suspected hit and run driver accused of killing UF student Maggie Paxton
Quashaunti Samuel, suspect arrested in connection to Holly Heights shooting
UPDATE: 18-year-old arrested in connection to Holly Heights shooting
Florida police reform signed into law
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security

Latest News

WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
WCJB Tropical Update
Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
17 hurt as illegal fireworks cache explodes in Los Angeles
Man accused of murder in Ocala found guilty
Man accused of murdering elderly Ocala man found guilty
A personnel file from Ocala Fire Rescue’s records revealed instances of employees feeling...
Ocala Fire Rescue records show behavior that led to chief’s firing