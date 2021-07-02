Advertisement

Man accused of murdering elderly Ocala man found guilty

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 22-year-old David Dillberg was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 76-year-old Richard Peters in Marion County in July 2019.

Dillberg and two others were accused of breaking into Peters’ Marion County home, where Peters was later found shot to death in his bed.

RELATED STORY: Arrest made in murder of Summerfield man

Christopher Sesler and Chase Freeman also face murder charges.

Sesler’s jury trial is scheduled to begin August 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Tom Miller shows where his sculpture called "Nothing" was in 2016
Creator of “Nothing” sculpture sues Italian artist for profiting from his work
Joshua Figueroa mugshot
Breaking: GPD arrests suspected hit and run driver accused of killing UF student Maggie Paxton
Quashaunti Samuel, suspect arrested in connection to Holly Heights shooting
UPDATE: 18-year-old arrested in connection to Holly Heights shooting
Florida police reform signed into law
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security

Latest News

WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
WCJB Tropical Update
A personnel file from Ocala Fire Rescue’s records revealed instances of employees feeling...
Ocala Fire Rescue records show behavior that led to chief’s firing
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
TS Elsa Moving Quickly Toward Barbados
What's Growing On: Microgreens and their health benefits
What's Growing On: Microgreens and their health benefits