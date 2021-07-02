Man accused of murdering elderly Ocala man found guilty

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 22-year-old David Dillberg was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 76-year-old Richard Peters in Marion County in July 2019.

Dillberg and two others were accused of breaking into Peters’ Marion County home, where Peters was later found shot to death in his bed.

Christopher Sesler and Chase Freeman also face murder charges.

Sesler’s jury trial is scheduled to begin August 2nd.

