Marion County Pets: Arthur, Sassy, Horton

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Arthur is one of the longest residents at MCAS. At eight-years-old, we hope his days would be spent in the company of a good friend who will love him and appreciate his wisdom. He arrived at the shelter back in September of 2020. We hope that someone will show Arthur a happy life.

Horton is a two-year-old, male mixed breed dog who would like a predictable All he wants is just a leisurely walk, a cozy bed, a nice family, and a few good toys. Horton is ready to check out of the shelter life and meet his furr-ever family today!

Sassy is a two-year-old, female cat with a lovely calico coat. She is part of our Working Whiskers program, which highlights cats who would make great mousers on someone’s farm or business.

Adoption fees have been waived for all cats through the month of June. They’re also waiving fees for dogs who have been at the shelter longer than six months.

The normal adoption fee for all dogs and cats is 50 dollars and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

