Meridian Behavioral Healthcare got a $450,000 grant for a new program in Levy County.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Healthcare got a $450,000 grant for a new program to help people that are at risk in Levy County.

They got the money after initially receiving a planning grant in 2018 to test the new program.

Their goal is to help people with mental health and substance abuse issues get treatment instead of jail time or to lessen their jail sentence.

“It’s amazing because when you’re talking about people in the criminal justice system some of their needs are totally different than the other populations. So this will be a team that works directly with people in the criminal justice system, at risk for that,” said Jan Gibson the forensic manager.

The vice president of diversion & recovery services said they help out more than just people at risk.

“The county law enforcement with crisis intervention team training, providing mental health, first aid training and trauma inform training. To our providers, our stakeholders, and to the community,” said Jeremiah Alberico.

They also have assistance for employment searching, resume building, and help to find stable housing.

“I would tell somebody it’s never too late, to change your life, to start over and all you need is some support and a belief in yourself and I think we can help people do that,” said Gibson.

Meridian is already providing similar services in Alachua County for the past 13 years and in Bradford County since 2017.

