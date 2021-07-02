Advertisement

Meridian Behavioral Healthcare receives grant to fund a new program in Levy County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Healthcare was provided with a $450,000 grant to fund a new program in Levy County.

The initiative would help people with mental health and substance abuse issues get treatment instead of jail time.

This is the second time they have received money from the criminal justice, mental health, and substance reinvestment grant provided by Florida Legislature

Meridian already provides similar services in the Alachua and Bradford counties.

