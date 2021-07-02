Advertisement

Ocala community rallies together to support man’s battle with cancer

By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A visit to the doctors office can sometimes change your entire life, and that’s what has happened to one Ocala man.

On June 24, Ben Fritz got news nobody wants to hear.

He had stage four cancer.

Doctors found 17 different tumors - in his liver, his bones, lungs and other parts of his body.

“As a family we like to vacation together, travel together, and there’s things that we have to accept that may be he won’t be able to do, but he’s fighting. He’s not going to give up,” his oldest sister Liza Fritz-Gerace said.

And in that fight so many people in Ocala have stepped up to help.

Ben is the owner of Ocala Lawns.

Other lawn care businesses have taken on his jobs to he can keep his business.

“There’s nine law services all together and we’ve collectively absorbed his accounts, we’re serving the customers while allowing Ben and his wife to continue to make the income,” Owner of Keith’s Lawn Care, Keith Brackett said.

At Ocala Lawns, it’s Ben and one other employee.

Without help like this, he would potentially have to shut down his business.

“We’ve all known Ben personally for a number of years and we’ve had a group text just with a short four or five of us and when we know Ben personally and something like this happens, you just step up and do what you do,” Lawn Life of Ocala Owner Robert Howie said.

A concert at County Line Smokehouse and Spirits is just one of dozens of fundraisers that are being organized to help the Fritz family.

Robert Huff has known Ben for 10 years.

He’s helping to organize a battle of the bands fundraiser in support of his friend.

“38-year-old guy appears to be in good health with a beautiful wife and daughter, family all around him, you get the news of stage four cancer and it comes as a shock to everybody, including friends and family,” Huff said.

Car stickers and yard signs are also available for purchase.

The next fundraiser will be the Kicking Cancer ‘Charlie Horse’ Style at Charlie Horse on Saturday, July 17.

💙Mark your Calendars💙 Save the Date💙 This is going to be a GREAT event!!! **** If you are able to donate raffle items please contact Melissa 352-572-6092 Charlie Horse - 2426 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala

Posted by Ben Fritz - Kicking Cancer on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

