Ocala Fire Rescue records show behavior that led to chief’s firing

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A personnel file from Ocala Fire Rescue’s records revealed instances of employees feeling pressured by former fire chief Shane Alexander.

In one instance, two Ocala Electric Utility employees met with Alexander to discuss the department’s contributions to United Way. Alexander allegedly told them a previous employee was fired for not contributing, which they took as a threat.

Pressuring employees to donate was one of the reasons listed in Alexander’s termination letter.

Clint Welborn is now serving as interim fire chief.

