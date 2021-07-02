Advertisement

Shooting at Legacy Apartments leaves one woman dead

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead after a shooting at the Legacy Apartment complex on Fort Clarke Blvd. last night.

Deputies said they believe it was a domestic violence situation between the woman and her boyfriend.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found 59-year-old Michael Gordon unconscious, and his girlfriend dead.

One man who lives in the complex said he was stunned that something like this happened where he lives.

“I would want to think it’s a pretty good community. I have 2 little girls I take care of and I want things to be safe for them,” said Kapree Thomas, a resident at the apartment complex.

Thomas said when he heard the first gunshot he thought it was fireworks, but after sirens got closer he knew it was a very different situation.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said Gordon called family members, telling them he killed his girlfriend and planned on killing himself.

“When those family members received those phone calls, they immediately turned around and called the sheriff’s office to let them know. But those calls were received after deputies were already on scene,” said Lieutenant Kaley Behl with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Behl said all of the evidence deputies have found so far, point to a domestic violence situation.

“Domestic violence is prevalent in all communities, and it’s a very private type of crime. It’s very difficult sometimes to prevent because of the nature of it being such a private matter.”

Behl said the victim’s name will not be released at this time.

