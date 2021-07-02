Sonny’s BBQ Pitmaster shares 4th of July recipes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The most popular day of the year for barbecue food and grilling is coming up. Sonny’s BBQ Pitmaster Ambassador Shannon Snell shares some fan-favorite recipes that are sure to spice up your Fourth of July festivities.

“Start simple, a lot of times people want to do something really elaborate but you really only have one day, a big BBQ holiday to get it right so if you have a bunch of people coming over stick inside your comfort zone and do something easy that the crowds going to enjoy,” said Snell.

Pulled Pork Sliders:

Buttery Pork: Garlic butter & green onions

The Carolina: Coleslaw & mustard sauce

The Crunch Slider: Dill pickle chips, Swiss cheese & fried onions

You Will Need: Slider Buns (6 Hawaiian rolls)

1 Raw Pork Butt (shaker w/salt, pepper, brown sugar, paprika)

1 Cooked Pork Butt 1lb Sonny’s Pulled Pork - sauced Chopped green onion Butter – melted with minced garlic (1T)

Dill pickle chips (4) Mustard sauce (2T) Swiss cheese (1 slice, halved) French’s fried onions (1 ½ to 2T)

Sweet Sauce Recipe: Buttery Pork Slider 2lbs of pulled pork – sauced ¼ cup 12 rolls Stick of melted salted butter 2T minced garlic 2 Sliced green onions

Directions: Assemble the sliders, combine butter & garlic. Brush bun top with garlic butter and place in the oven 325 degrees for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and garnish with green onions Carolina Slider 2lbs of pulled pork -sauced ¼ cup 12 rolls 2 Cups of coleslaw 1 ¼ cup Sonny’s BBQ Mustard

Sauce Directions: Put 2oz of pulled pork on the bottom portion of each bun, top with 1 ½ oz of coleslaw, drizzle with 1oz Sonny’s Mustard Sauce, add bun top and serve. The Crunch Slider 2lbs of pulled pork – sauced ¼ cup 12 rolls 6 slices of Swiss cheese 24 dill pickle slices 1 ¼ Cup of French’s Fried Onion straws

Directions: Put 2oz of pulled pork on the bottom portion of each bun, layer on 2 dill pickle slices, add ¼ slice of Swiss cheese, add 1T French’s Fried Onions and top with bun. Place in a cast-iron skillet (for the grill until the cheese is melted) or 13x9 glass baking dish and place in oven at 325 degrees for 5 minutes.

Live at @SonnysBBQ this morning with the best crowd pleasing recipes for the #4thofJuly @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/5mLatox77i — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) July 2, 2021

Babyback Ribs

You will need: Raw slab Shaker containing seasoning (raw stage)

Slab at 2hr mark (still wrapped)

Wrapping ingredients: Sonny’s Sweet Sauce Finished Slab Baby Back Ribs Ingredients Sauce 1 Cup Sonny’s Sweet BBQ sauce Rub 3 TSP Sugar 1 TSP Salt ½ TSP Black Pepper 1 TSP Paprika ½ TSP Onion Powder ½ TSP Garlic Powder ½ TSP chili powder ½ TSP Cayenne powder Slather 2 TBL Mustard Rib Wrap 1 Cup Margarine ½ Cup Brown Sugar ½ Cup Honey 4 Hours | Medium Directions: Smoke at 250 degrees for 2 hours. Remove from smoker and lay on foil, add butter, brown sugar and honey then wrap

Grilled Corn

Ingredients 12 Parboiled cobettes

12oz grated parmesan cheese

1 stick melted butter

Sonny’s Dry Rub Smokin’ Ranch Sauce

Sliced Green Onion

Directions: Place cobettes in boiling water for 5 minutes. Remove from water and drain, pat dry. Heat grill to 350 degrees surface temperature. Melt ¼ C butter and brush evenly over each Cobbett. Sprinkle generously with Sonny’s Dry Rub, place cobettes on the grill. Rotate every 2 minutes until all sides show grill marks. Remove from grill. Use squirt bottle to add Smokin’ Ranch, sprinkle 1oz of parmesan cheese on each and top with green onions. Enjoy!

Smokin’ Ranch Sauce: 2 Cups of ranch-style salad dressing ¼ Cup Sonny’s BBQ Smokin’ BBQ Sauce Directions: Combine two ingredients and mix well.

Nutty Smores Dip Recipe

2 Cups Nutella

2 Cups Creamy Peanut Butter

1 lb chocolate almond bark chopped

10 oz bag mini marshmallows Graham Crackers

Directions: Cover the bottom of a large cast-iron skillet with chopped chocolate almond bark. Layer Nutella on half of the almond bark, pressing and spreading into skillet. Repeat the process on the other half with peanut butter. Cover with mini marshmallows and put in a 325-degree oven for 15 minutes or place skillet on a grill heated to 300 degrees and remove when marshmallows are completed melted. Enjoy with graham crackers, chocolate sandwich cookies, sliced apples, pound cake, pretzel rods, ect.

