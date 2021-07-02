Woman killed in Legacy Apartments in Gainesville on Thursday night

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A woman is dead after Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say her boyfriend shot and killed her.

Deputies responded to Legacy Apartments off of Fort Clarke Boulevard Thursday night where they found the deceased female victim lying on the balcony with a gunshot wound.

The suspect, 59-year-old Michael Wayne Gordon, is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. According to sheriff’s deputies, Gordon made phone calls to family members saying he killed his girlfriend and was going to kill himself.

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, shortly after 10 pm, deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting in Legacy... Posted by Alachua County Sheriff on Friday, July 2, 2021

