Deadly crash in Ocala blocks a major road for hours

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle, it happened on East Silver Springs Boulevard at...
The crash involved a car and a motorcycle, it happened on East Silver Springs Boulevard at Northeast 12th Terrace.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly traffic crash in Ocala Friday evening blocked a major road for hours.

What we know so far is that the crash involved a car and a motorcycle, it happened on East Silver Springs Boulevard at Northeast 12th Terrace.

At least one person has died, we’ll update you on air and online as more details become available.

