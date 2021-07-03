Deadly crash in Ocala blocks a major road for hours

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly traffic crash in Ocala Friday evening blocked a major road for hours.

What we know so far is that the crash involved a car and a motorcycle, it happened on East Silver Springs Boulevard at Northeast 12th Terrace.

At least one person has died, we’ll update you on air and online as more details become available.

