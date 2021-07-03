Former Gators leave for Tokyo on Team U.S.A. Softball

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three former Gators softball players are off to Tokyo, Japan in preparation for the Olympics.

Michelle Moultrie, Kelsey Stewart, and Aubree Munro Watson are finally on their way to the summer games as members of Team U.S.A.

The trio took a photo, Saturday morning, posing in the traditional “Gator chomp” stance.

These Gators are officially on their way to the @Tokyo2020 Olympics‼️ 🐊 🇺🇸



Safe travels to Tokyo and bring back the 🥇#GatorsAlways x #WeChomp pic.twitter.com/O0BgJkkcIv — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) July 3, 2021

While the Olympics don’t officially start until July 23, baseball and softball will actually begin on July 21.

Team U.S.A. will compete in five games over six days. They will face Italy, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Japan over that stretch before the medal round of play begins.

