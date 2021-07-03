Advertisement

Former Gators leave for Tokyo on Team U.S.A. Softball

Moultrie, Stewart, and Watson finally realize Olympic dream
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three former Gators softball players are off to Tokyo, Japan in preparation for the Olympics.

Michelle Moultrie, Kelsey Stewart, and Aubree Munro Watson are finally on their way to the summer games as members of Team U.S.A.

The trio took a photo, Saturday morning, posing in the traditional “Gator chomp” stance.

While the Olympics don’t officially start until July 23, baseball and softball will actually begin on July 21.

Team U.S.A. will compete in five games over six days. They will face Italy, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Japan over that stretch before the medal round of play begins.

