Gainesville woman arrested after fleeing a crash and nearly running over family

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after nearly running over children after a wreck on friday

22-year-old Dejha Lewis was arrested by Gainesville police on Friday after getting into an accident near Trader Joe’s on Archer Road

TRENDING STORY: Ocala woman arrested for causing a deadly wreck while driving under the influence

After the crash, witnesses say Lewis fled the scene and almost hit a family that was crossing the road. The father had to dive out of the way of the moving vehicle, according to police.

Lewis is charged with two felony counts of child abuse, along with driving with a suspended license and failure to stop at the scene of a crash.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.