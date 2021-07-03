Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested after fleeing a crash and nearly running over family

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after nearly running over children after a wreck on friday

22-year-old Dejha Lewis was arrested by Gainesville police on Friday after getting into an accident near Trader Joe’s on Archer Road

After the crash, witnesses say Lewis fled the scene and almost hit a family that was crossing the road. The father had to dive out of the way of the moving vehicle, according to police.

Lewis is charged with two felony counts of child abuse, along with driving with a suspended license and failure to stop at the scene of a crash.

