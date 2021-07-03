High Dive hosts the tri-county hip hop award show Friday evening

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tonight the best hip hop artists of North Central Florida are being recognized. The event started at 8:30 pm and is expected to last well into the night, it’s being held at the High Dive and it’s also available online.

Proceeds from ticket sales are being donated to the High Dive reopening fund.

You can find the link for tickets at https://highdivegville.veeps.com/stream/events/fcc3be52-bfe5-4c6d-8bc5-c55de06f359a?fbclid=IwAR1JrdRTAYyVKRAnNcPI6t8cfF5K8C8NcQ5kk45Y4v1rJBt2Gd2U6MLu_84

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.