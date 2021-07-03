Advertisement

High Dive hosts the tri-county hip hop award show Friday evening

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tonight the best hip hop artists of North Central Florida are being recognized. The event started at 8:30 pm and is expected to last well into the night, it’s being held at the High Dive and it’s also available online.

Proceeds from ticket sales are being donated to the High Dive reopening fund.

You can find the link for tickets at https://highdivegville.veeps.com/stream/events/fcc3be52-bfe5-4c6d-8bc5-c55de06f359a?fbclid=IwAR1JrdRTAYyVKRAnNcPI6t8cfF5K8C8NcQ5kk45Y4v1rJBt2Gd2U6MLu_84

