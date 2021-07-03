Micanopy celebrates Independence Day with a parade

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Micanopy celebrated Independence Day a day early.

A parade started at around 11 a.m. that brought people through historic downtown Micanopy. Hundreds of people lined the streets and waved as old tractors and floats drove by.

David Etherington, a Micanopy resident, said he’s been coming to the parade for four decades.

“It’s grown like we get more community involvement, people bring their antique cars they bring their own personal tractors, their own personal golf carts. They walk their dogs in it, so people are saying this is a fun thing to do.”

A few hours after the parade was a ceremony at the ballpark. Where the concession stand was dedicated to Shirley Carrier.

For kick-starting recreational sports in Micanopy in 1986.

“We had to raise the funds for all of it ourselves there was no money so we did. I started asking people would you coach would you come help and we just got a big turn out and I grew up in this general community so I knew a lot of people,” said Carrier.

Micanopy ended the celebrations with fireworks at the ballpark.

