Ocala woman arrested for causing a deadly wreck while driving under the influence

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala woman is in jail after a fatal wreck officers say she caused while under the influence.

61-year-old Shelly Diaz was arrested by Ocala police on Friday after a head-on collision with a motorcycle on East Silver Springs Boulevard.

The man on the motorcycle, 43-year-old Christopher Flatt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ocala police say Diaz failed a field sobriety test and later admitted to driving after drinking alcohol and taking xanax.

Diaz is being charged with DUI manslaughter.

