Owner reunited with her dog after seven years

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After more than seven years away from home a Gainesville dog was reunited with his owner this week.

The dog, Sergeant Pepper, went missing when he was six years old. His owner Laurie Davies said she gave up hope. But just this week a call from Michigan changed everything.

“On Monday afternoon I got a phone call from the Eaton County Animal Control Department up in Michigan saying are you Laurie Davies,” said Laurie Davies the owner of the dog. “I have your dog Sgt. Pepper. After & years and me giving up that he would ever show up again I get this phone call and it is amazing.”

Laurie said it was because of a microchip she was reunited with her beloved Sgt. Pepper. After a long day of flying back from Michigan, the two are back home together.

