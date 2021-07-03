UPDATE: Gainesville police confirm the man who burglarized a home earlier in the week broke into another home that same night

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the man who burglarized a Gainesville home while the homeowners were sleeping likely hit other houses. We showed you video earlier this week of a man breaking into a home in the Northwood Pines neighborhood last Sunday.

Gainesville police now confirm, another house was broken into that same night, no one was home at the time.

Investigators suspect even more homes might have been targeted and they think he was traveling on a black bicycle.

