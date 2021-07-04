A 4th of July scavenger hunt raises money for veterans and first responders with PTSD

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - With no fireworks shows planned in Marion County the Freedom Fest Scavenger Hunt was an alternative, to raise money and celebrate the 4th of July.

It was an all Jeep affair as Jeep owners paid $10 for a scavenger hunt throughout Dunnellon to raise money for “10 Can.”

The group is a Christian non-profit organization meant to help veterans and first responders with PTSD by sending them on outdoor trips.

Cassi Wheaton one of the organizers said this was an idea to get people to enjoy the holiday.

“I am a jeep enthusiast myself and so we thought we could get some like-minded individuals to come out and explore Dunnellon and get together and celebrate the 4th. We’re having a scavenger hunt this morning and all those benefits 10 Can.”

The scavenger hunt started at BubbaQue’s with a goal to visit places in Dunnellon and earn points by taking pictures or finding hidden objects.

Matthew Burke, the founder of 10 Can, said donations help the organization survive.

“Like going to a church and giving your ties and offerings that’s how we thrive. So being able to come out and be adventurous while giving from your treasure, your time, and your talents that’s huge it’s the only way for us to succeed.”

At the end of the scavenger hunt, the jeeps met up for pictures and visitors enjoyed games and live music.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.