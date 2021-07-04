Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

Police said eight people were shot in Fort Worth, Texas, early Sunday.
Police said eight people were shot in Fort Worth, Texas, early Sunday.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville residents knock on doors to warn Pine Ridge residents of 30 day notices
Gainesville residents knock on doors to warn Pine Ridge residents of 30 day notices
The crash involved a car and a motorcycle, it happened on East Silver Springs Boulevard at...
Deadly crash in Ocala blocks a major road for hours
Ocala motorcyclist dead following a deadly collision with a woman driving under the influence
Ocala woman arrested for causing a deadly wreck while driving under the influence
A one-time friend of Joshua Figueroa, the driver accused of killing Maggie Paxton in a hit and...
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Former friend of Joshua Figueroa, the driver accused of hitting and killing Maggie Paxton, speaks out
Gainesville woman arrested after failing to stop following a crash
Gainesville woman arrested after fleeing a crash and nearly running over family

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 70,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches