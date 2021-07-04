A Belleview church celebrates Independence Day with a Faith and Freedom festival

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A Belleview festival paired faith and freedom for its Independence Day celebrations.

The Faith and Freedom Festival held at the Church on the Hill joined two churches together.

Free food from smoked chicken to hot dogs and even Puerto Rican food was available.

Families and friends enjoyed a water slide, bounce houses, and games. Tim Lastinger the pastor said coming together is the way to celebrate freedom.

“We call this the faith and freedom fest and it’s all about our faith in God obviously being a church, but also about our freedom as Americans and our freedom that we have in Christ.”

This was the group’s first Fourth of July festival on the 4th and they expect to hold another one next year.

