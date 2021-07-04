Colin Castleton announces return to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To return, or not return, that was the question Florida men’s basketball player Colin Castleton faced for quite some time, since announcing his decision to test the waters of the NBA Draft.

But alas, Castleton ended the speculation just after the noon hour on Sunday.

With the senior forward deciding to return to the fold for the 2021-22 season, Head Coach Mike White will get a key piece of last year’s inside presence back.

The 6′11 transfer came in to his new team from Michigan and made an immediate impact. He started 21 of Florida’s 24 games, while averaging 12 points and 6 rebounds per contest - second best scoring average on the team.

He shot 50% or better in five games he attempted at least 10 or more shots, and scored 20 or more points in three of those contests.

On the defensive end, Castleton averaged 2.25 blocks per game, which ranked second in the Southeastern Conference.

Castleton was a two-time SEC Player of the Week, and his performance in his first season in Gainesville earned him All-SEC second team honors.

