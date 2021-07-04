Gainesville residents knock on doors to warn Pine Ridge residents of 30 day notices

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents went door to door to warn residents of Pine Ridge Apartments that they may be without a home within the next month.

Jannie Webb lives right behind me and she’s lived here in Pine Ridge for more than 26 years and her and several other residents have been asked to vacate within the next 30 days.”

“It says you are advised that your tenancy or your lease will not be renewed.”

According to the Alachua County Labor Coalition(ACLC), Key City Capital investment group bought more than 80 units at Pine Ridge Apartments and they are pricing out current residents.

The coalition recruited nearly 40 residents to knock on doors and inform others of the situation.

Jannie Webb said they are raising the rent from around $500 to roughly $900. She recalled her initial reaction to hearing the news.

“Stressful, very stressful,” Webb expressed.

A statement on Key City Capital’s website said they work to create a positive environment for communities they work in.

Webb’s daughter, Karen Jordan said what the landlords are doing is morally wrong especially in this economic climate.

“People don’t have money with the pandemic going on and everything and it’s COVID, a lot of people don’t have money for this,” Jordan explained. “So I just think it’s dead wrong that this is happening.”

Co-chair of the ACLC, Sheila Payne said something is not adding up.

“Why would she have to leave if they aren’t going to renovate right now?” Payne said. “They’re not telling them your apartment is next.”

During the canvassing, residents prompted neighbors to sign a petition addressed to both the City of Gainesville and Alachua County Commissioners.

Judith Martin believed that soon she may also be asked to leave her apartment.

“As of today I will start the process of trying to look for somewhere else to go,” Martin said.

The petition received more than 100 signatures and the coalition is working to get legal guidance.

“There are ways for people to resist having to leave but it’s a very fearful thing,” Payne added.

Multiple groups are raising funds for those residents who are looking for a new place to go.

