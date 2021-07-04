Advertisement

House in Alachua County catches fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire on E University Avenue in Alachua County forced a family out of their home.

Crews from Alachua County, Gainesville, and Windsor Fire Rescue responded to the fire at the house on the 6900 block of E University Avenue.

No injuries from the fire were reported.

Fire crews said smoke could be seen from almost two miles away.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the county’s fire marshall.

