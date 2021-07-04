House in Alachua County catches fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire on E University Avenue in Alachua County forced a family out of their home.

Crews from Alachua County, Gainesville, and Windsor Fire Rescue responded to the fire at the house on the 6900 block of E University Avenue.

No injuries from the fire were reported.

Fire crews said smoke could be seen from almost two miles away.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the county’s fire marshall.

