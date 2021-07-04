Advertisement

Hundreds celebrate Independence Day at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Chamber of Commerce hosted 20 vendors at an Independence Day event on Saturday at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds.

The kids enjoyed multiple bouncy houses and there was a beer garden for adults.

Several residents like Raymond Shalley said their favorite part was the car show featuring 100 different cars.

“Seeing all the awesome cars like the one behind me is the best of mechanical engineering. but it’s a great event, great people and the vendors are great.”

A spokesperson for the chamber, Joey O’hern said their goal is to bring the community together after a long year.

“It’s really an event for the community to come together. It’s kind of the first big thing that’s happened since covid and the chamber put a lot of time, energy and effort into it. A lot of our members sponsor and make sure things like this are possible for the community.”

The night of events ended with fireworks.

